Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company on Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The fundraising will be followed by the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. We're covering it here, blow by blow.
Snapchat maker prices shares at $17

|Paresh Dave
|Paresh Dave
The Los Angeles company known for its Snapchat messaging app generated the largest initial public offering in Southern California history on Wednesday, raising at least $3.4 billion while valuing the firm at $23.8 billion.
Snap Inc.’s IPO is the most lucrative in the U.S. since online shopping company Alibaba raised $22 billion in 2014 and the biggest for a tech company since Facebook’s $16-billion haul in 2012. Facebook and Visa are the only California companies that brought in more cash than Snap through an IPO, according to FactSet data.
Mutual funds, pension offices and other investors paid $17 per share to be the first to hold Snap stock when it begins trading — if all goes as planned — on the New York Stock Exchange early Thursday under the symbol SNAP.