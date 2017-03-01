You might own Snap's non-voting stock soon, like it or not

The new shares of stock that Snapchat parent Snap Inc. sold for $17 apiece Wednesday don’t have the voting rights that customarily come with public company stock .

If you don't like that arrangement — and many big investment firms don't — you can simply choose not to buy Snap shares when they start trading on Thursday.

But you probably won't be able to avoid non-voting Snap stock for long.

Not today, and not this month, but eventually, many investors, even ones who bristle at Snap Inc.’s share structure, will wind up owning a piece of the Venice company.

Snap is so large and so valuable that, barring an immense decline in its share price, it will almost certainly be included in many of the stock indices that determine where retirement savers and other passive investors put their money. That means that if you have a 401(k), an IRA or a pension plan, you will own some Snap shares, even if you’d rather not.

Take, for instance, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System. The massive pension fund — one of the nation’s largest — is a member of the Investor Stewardship Group, a new coalition of pension and investment firms that advocates for, among other things, shareholder voting rights.

Aeisha Mastagni, a CalSTRS investment officer, doesn’t like that Snap shares have no voting power, but she also acknowledges that, because CalSTRS invests much of its assets in index funds, the pension giant will wind up owning some Snap shares anyway.

“We don’t want to encourage this kind of bad behavior,” Mastagni said, referring to Snap’s non-voting share structure. “But at the end of the day, CalSTRS will ultimately own Snap if it ends up in the index.”

Snap could be added to indices managed by London Stock Exchange operator FTSE Russell as early as June. Snap will have a market capitalization large enough to be part of the widely followed Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 indices, which track the nation’s largest 1,000 and 3,000 public companies, respectively.

S&P; Global, the company that manages the benchmark S&P; 500 index, generally waits at least a year and often longer to add newly public companies to its stock indices. Companies must be worth at least $5.3 billion to be added to the S&P; 500, so as long as Snap shares don’t tank over the next year or two, the company could be in line to join the index sometime in 2018.

When companies are added to big indices, their stocks tend to gain as investment funds that track those indices must buy shares, boosting demand.