Stocks open lower on Wall Street

Banks and technology companies are leading stocks lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Healthcare stocks also fell. Pfizer fell 1.4% shortly after the opening bell Thursday, the biggest decline in the Dow Jones industrial average.

Drugmakers continued to take losses a day after President-elect Donald Trump criticized their pricing policies.

The Dow fell 93 points, or 0.5%, to 19,859. The S&P 500 gave back 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,265. The Nasdaq composite declined 33 points, or 0.6%, to 5,530.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33%.

