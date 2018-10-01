U.S. and Canada reach last-minute accord to conclude talks on new NAFTA

The revisions to NAFTA include notable changes on auto-sourcing rules and labor rights, as well as new or updated provisions on digital trade, financial services and other areas of commerce that were not major factors when the pact was ratified a quarter-century ago under the Clinton administration. NAFTA took effect in 1994 and has integrated the economies and boosted trade among the three countries to more than $1 trillion last year. Many feared a collapse in negotiations would cause huge disruptions to sales and supply chains.