Signatures submitted for ballot measure to require panic buttons for Terranea and Trump golf club workers

Hotel workers have submitted a petition to place before Rancho Palos Verdes voters an ordinance that would require the exclusive Terranea Resort and nearby Trump National Golf Club to provide panic buttons for its employees.
Representatives for Unite Here Local 11 said they submitted 4,000 signatures to the Rancho Palos Verdes city clerk Wednesday, calling for the measure to appear on the Nov. 6 ballot. The measure would also guarantee workers $15-an-hour minimum wages and other benefits.
The ritzy resort on the shore of the Palos Verdes Peninsula was targeted by the union because Sandra Pezqueda, a former Terranea Resort worker, said she was fired in 2016 after complaining about the sexual advances of her supervisor.
A representative of Terranea could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but in the past the resort has said it has already adopted safety procedures to protect staff members, including installing panic buttons for "associates throughout the resort."
The city clerk has 30 days to certify that at least 3,300 of the signatures come from registered voters, which would meet the threshold of 10% of the city's total voters. Union workers say they have been collecting signatures since mid-March.
The ordinance is written to single out Trump National Golf Club and Terranea, which is the only hotel in the city that meets the measure's description of having at least 50 employees.
The proposed language says the panic buttons are needed because "hospitality employees who work by themselves in guest rooms, restrooms, or in isolated locations are vulnerable to crimes and other threatening behavior, including sexual assault."
Pezqueda, who filed a lawsuit against her former employer, was among several women named Person of the Year by Time magazine in 2017 for launching the #MeToo movement.
The ordinance would require the hotel to pay an hourly wage of at least $15 starting Jan. 1, 2019, and ensure that workers are not forced to work shifts of more than 10 hours, except in emergency situations and only with the consent of the workers. The average hourly salary for Terranea workers is $15.50, but it is lower for many, the union said.
The ordinance also would call on the resort to provide access to a vanpool, private bus or passes for mass transit to help employees get to work.
Workers have sued the resort, saying they aren't paid for the time they spend waiting to get uniforms before each shift and being driven on a bus from a remote parking lot.
To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.