United Continental stock takes a nosedive after passenger dragged from plane

Shares for the parent company of United Airlines took a nosedive Tuesday as video of a passenger dragged from a United flight continued to spread on social media.

Shares of United Continental Holdings dropped as much as 4% from a closing Monday of $71.53 to $68.45 by mid-morning before climbing back up to $69.79 a few hours later.

For the last nine months, shares of United Continental have been on the rise, thanks to low fuel costs and strong demand for air travel.

The incident came only a day after United released an upbeat operations report for the month of March, showing a 3% increase in revenue-paying passengers compared to the same month last year. The onboard tussle also came one week after United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz was named “communicator of the year” by a public relations trade publication.

The man pulled from the flight from Chicago to Louisville, Ky., was heard telling other passengers that he was targeted because he is Chinese — a charge that could play heavily in China, the fastest growing source of foreign tourists to the U.S. and a prime target for revenue growth by United.

The video has been widely viewed on the microblogging service Weibo, sometimes described as the Twitter of China.

At the Chicago headquarters for United, the airline continued to review the incident to see if all procedures were followed and how to avoid such incidents in the future.

Munoz, who took control of the company in 2015, issued a letter to his employees Monday, saying “treating our customers and each other with respect and dignity is at the core of who we are.”

But he went on to describe the passenger who was pulled from the plane against his will as becoming “more and more disruptive and belligerent” when crew members explained “apologetically” that he had to get off the plane.

United also clarified Tuesday that the flight was not overbooked but instead was completely full. “Late in the process,” the airline learned that it needed to make room on the plane for four crew members who were needed to staff a flight from Louisville the next day, said United spokesman Charles Hobart.

If the four crew members had not been put on the plane to Louisville, he said, United would have had to cancel flights out of Louisville the next day.

Hobart said the rules regarding how to remove passengers involuntarily from a flight still apply under those circumstances.

