Wells Fargo says it may have opened as many as 3.5 million unauthorized accounts

Wells Fargo & Co. potentially opened 3.5 million accounts in customers' names without those customers' knowledge or consent — far more than the 2.1 million that were previously identified, according to an independent review, the bank said Thursday.

The San Francisco bank said the previously announced third-party analysis looked at a larger time frame than the original review.

The expanded review looked at more than 165 million retail banking accounts opened between January 2009 and September 2016. The initial analysis reviewed 93.5 million current and former customer accounts opened between May 2011 and mid-2015.

