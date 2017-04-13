Wells Fargo reports flat earnings, recovering customer activity

Wells Fargo & Co. on Thursday reported flat earnings for the first quarter, reaping $5.5 billion in net income — about the same as in last year’s first quarter — despite somewhat lower revenue, topping Wall Street expectations.

The results show that, even as Wells Fargo continues to deal with the fallout from its creation of perhaps millions of unauthorized accounts, the scandal has not had a huge impact on the San Francisco financial giant’s bottom line.

Wells Fargo reported revenue of $22 billion for the quarter ended March 31, down from $22.2 billion in last year’s first quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $22.3 billion, according to data provider Factset.

Still, the bank also reported net income of $5.5 billion, or $1 a share, beating analysts’ expectations of 96 cents.

The bank’s earnings report also included an update on account activity, showing that while the unauthorized accounts scandal is still keeping customers from opening new accounts, the effects of the scandal seem to be easing.

Customers opened about 400,000 new checking accounts in March, down 35% compared to March 2016, and applied for about 200,000 credit cards, a 42% drop. Those are big declines, to be sure, but they also represent improvement over an even more difficult February.

In that month, new checking account openings were down 43% and credit card applications down 55% compared with February 2016.

