Regulators lift sanctions and approve Wells Fargo's 'living will' after revisions

Federal regulators signed off Monday on Wells Fargo & Co.’s plan for operating and winding down in a potential bankruptcy, easing restrictions that were placed on the bank last year when regulators called its plan insufficient.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Federal Reserve had said in December that the bank’s plan — also called a “living will” — did not do enough to ensure that the bank could be quickly dismantled and sold off in the event of a crisis.

Regulators specifically said the bank’s plan did not adequately simplify the company’s legal structure in the event of a bankruptcy and did not address how different parts of the bank could operate on their own if the parent company was not able to provide support services.

In a letter to the company on Monday, regulators said the revised plan submitted last last month addressed those concerns and that restrictions placed on the bank in December will now be lifted.

That includes a prohibition on establishing new international banking businesses or buying nonbank subsidiaries, such as wealth management firms. Had the bank's revised plan failed to get the OK from regulators, the bank could have faced additional sanctions, including caps on the size of certain businesses.

“We are pleased with the agencies’ findings and remain committed to sound resolution planning and preparedness as we finalize our July 2017 submission,” the bank said in a statement.

The approval of the bank’s living will is a welcome piece of good news for the bank, which has faced increased regulatory scrutiny since September, when it agreed to pay $185 million to regulators over its practice of opening accounts for customers without their authorization.

The news comes the day before Wells Fargo’s annual shareholder meeting, the company’s first since the scandal became public.

