Adam Lambert picks up another contemporary home in Hollywood Hills West

“American Idol” alum Adam Lambert is stocking up in the Hollywood Hills.
The singer has bought a modern abode in the celebrity-popular area for $6.5 million, records show. The house is about a mile away from his other home in the area, which he had on the market last year.
Completed two years ago, the two-story dwelling sits behind gates on a quarter-acre. Pocketing doors bring the outdoors into the open-space floor plan — particularly in the center-island kitchen, where two sides of unfolding glass flank the space.
Also within more than 5,000 square feet of hardwood-lined interiors are five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a movie theater and an office. The main level holds a living room with a built-in fireplace, a dining area and a wine closet.
Out back, a turf lawn turns into an infinity-edge pool and spa with canyon views. A covered patio and outdoor kitchen, which sit below the master suite balcony, complete the setting.
It appears Lambert got a good deal for the place. Records show the house first listed last year for $7.3 million. Before that, the property traded hands last year for $6.8 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Lambert, 36, was a runner-up on “Idol” in 2009, the same year he released the album “For Your Entertainment.” In recent years, he’s been touring with rock band Queen as the lead vocalist.
Branden Williams and Trevor Wright of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Brad Downs of Rodeo Realty represented Lambert.