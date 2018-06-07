Aimee Osbourne moves on from updated 1930s home in the Hollywood Hills

Actress-musician Aimee Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, has buttoned up a quick sale in the Hollywood Hills, selling a 1930s home for $2.65 million after just a month on the market.
The sale completes a quick turnaround for Osbourne; records show she just purchased the two-story residence in December for $2.765 million.
Terraced gardens engulf the estate, which opens to a whitewashed interior filled with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings. The cozy floor plan fits two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a step-down living room, a designer-done kitchen and a bright dining room into 1,600 square feet.
Rows of skylights hang over the master suite bathroom and guest bedroom, which also has a corner fireplace.
Outside, stone stairs lead to a swimming pool enshrouded in verdant landscaping. A detached guesthouse lined with tile sits adjacent.
Osbourne, 34, has largely avoided her family’s limelight, instead focusing on making synth-pop music under the moniker ARO.
Jonah Wilson and Joshua Greer of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Wilson also represented the buyer.