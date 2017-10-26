Alanis Morissette's longtime Brentwood home sells for $5.325 million

Singer Alanis Morissette has sold her longtime home in Brentwood, a Mediterranean estate, for $5.325 million.
The gated six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence, built in 1951, sits behind gates on a flat half-acre lot with a swimming pool and a sports court.
Within some 5,150 square feet of living space is a two-story living room with Arts and Crafts-style woodwork. That opens to the dining room and updated kitchen. Bi-folding wood doors lead to an office/den. Three rooms and two bathrooms make up the master suite, which has a private balcony overlooking the grounds.
Decking and patio space, lawns, mature landscaping and a fire pit fill the backyard.
The property originally came to market in August for $5.495 million, The Times previously reported.
Joe Babajian of Rodeo Realty represented both the buyer and the seller, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Morissette, a seven-time Grammy-winner, gained fame in the 1990s with her album "Jagged Little Pill." Among her hit songs are "You Oughta Know," "Ironic" and "Thank U."
Her most recent album, "Havoc and Bright Lights," was released in 2012.
She bought the property in 1996 for $1.795 million, records show.
