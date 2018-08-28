‘Inspector Gadget’ co-creator Andy Heyward bags $8.5 million for Bel-Air estate

Andy Heyward, CEO of Genius Brands International and co-creator of the “Inspector Gadget” cartoon series, has sold his home in Bel-Air for $8.5 million.
Set on an acre of rolling lawns, the gated Traditional-style house has been shuffled on and off the market for the last 18 months. Heyward first asked $10.495 million for the place last year, but a subsequent relisting in March lowered the price tag to $8.995 million.
A motor court fronts the home, which opens to 5,580 square feet of crisp white walls and hardwood floors. Within the two-story house are a great room with a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a formal dining room, a wood-paneled library, a movie theater, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
The master suite, a bright space with a lounge, extends out to a balcony with canyon views.
Outside, a spacious patio and infinity pool take advantage of the property’s hillside setting. There’s parking for three in the front.
Records show Heyward bought the property from a trust tied to Jay Penske, founder of Penske Media Corp., four years ago for $7.25 million.
Kurt Rappaport and Kevin D. Booker of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Galina Blackman of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Heyward headed animation company DiC Entertainment before it was sold in 2008. He holds more than 140 credits as a producer, including “Sailor Moon,” “Sonic Underground” and “Sabrina: The Animated Series.”