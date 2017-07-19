Tony Award-winner Barry Miller lists turn-key spread in Stevenson Ranch

Film and stage actor Barry Miller has put a move-in ready home in Stevenson Ranch on the market for $2.125 million.
Built in 2015, the single-story residence has Spanish-inspired elements such as a red-tiled roof and a rotunda entry. An open-air courtyard sits just beyond the front entrance.
Inside, the open-space floor plan is enhanced by such details as organic wood carpeting, dark engineered wood floors and high ceilings. The kitchen features a tiled backsplash and a broad island that doubles as a breakfast bar. Arched windows in the dining room area frame canyon and mountain views. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,023 square feet of space.
La Cantina bi-folding doors lead to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor entertaining. Lawns and drought tolerant landscaping complete the backyard.
The property last changed hands a year ago for $1.55 million, records show.
Lauren Rauschenberg of Compass holds the listing.
Miller, 59, has scores of film and stage credits that include "Saturday Night Fever" (1977), "The Last Temptation of Christ" (1988), "Flawless" (1999) and "The Devil and Daniel Webster" (2004).
In 1985, at 27, he won a Tony Award his work in the play “Biloxi Blues,” the second part of Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical trilogy.
