Beverly Grove contemporary takes a Balinese approach

Set behind walls and tall hedges, this gated home in the Beverly Grove area has that oasis-in-the-city vibe. A soothing fountain, tropical plantings and Balinese accents contribute to the quiet setting. The open-plan living space includes a modern fireplace and roomy dining area.

Address: 648 N. Crescent Heights, Los Angeles 90048

Price: $2.198 million

The Balinese-inspired contemporary home sits behind hedges in the Beverly Grove area. (Daniel Dahler) (Daniel Dahler)

Lot size: 6,550 square feet

House size: 2,310 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Entry garden, fire pit, den with projector, double ovens, stone kitchen counters, kitchen island/breakfast bar, security system with cameras, motorized shades, swimming pool with spa, cabana, outdoor wet bar, barbecue

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90048 ZIP Code in April was $1.839 million based on nine sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 8.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Sharona Alperin, (310) 888-3708, and Ivan Marchetti, (310) 467-1542, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

