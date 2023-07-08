Welcome to the quintessence of luxury living – Residence 405 East at The Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills. This elegant, two-bedroom, fully furnished residence, complete with a lush south-facing terrace, invites you into a world of unrivaled sophistication. The expansive living and dining areas, adorned with French white oak flooring, set the perfect backdrop for high-class entertainment. The custom-designed Molteni kitchen is a culinary artist’s dream, featuring a leathered Taj Mahal quartzite curved countertop, exquisite Tabu Birch wood cabinetry, and top-tier Miele appliances.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Residences, 405 East, Beverly Hills 90212

Asking price: $6,500,000

Year built: 2022

Living area: 2,111 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Features: Enjoy Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud’s dishes; concierge; 24-hour valet; fireplace lounge; meeting room; 12k sq ft rooftop amenities with 40’ pool, cabanas, spa, steam room, sauna, fitness center, yoga studio, meditation terrace; indoor-outdoor restaurant with stunning views

