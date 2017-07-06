Beverly Grove new build is long on Spanish flair

Gently scalloped arches, red roof tile and wooden doors underscore the Spanish design origins of this newly built house in the Beverly Grove area. High ceilings and an open floor plan bring a feeling of spaciousness to the modern interiors. Outdoors, a bougainvillea-wrapped pergola looks out onto a saltwater swimming pool.

Address: 112 N. Edinburgh Ave., Los Angeles 90048

Price: $3.385 million

The newly built Spanish home in Beverly Grove is called Casa de Arolea. (Everett Fenton Gidley) (Everett Fenton Gidley)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 6,607 square feet

House size: 3,865 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Beamed ceilings, wood-plank floors, smart home wiring, kitchen island, family room, French doors, two-car attached garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90048 ZIP Code in May was $2.767 million based on 14 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 69% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

