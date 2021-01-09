Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A 1920s Mediterranean blending old and new

Built in the 1920s but recently updated, the nearly 11,000-square-foot mansion in the Beverly Hills Flats mixes period details with modern amenities.  (Anthony Barcelo)
Built in the 1920s but recently updated, the nearly 11,000-square-foot mansion in the Beverly Hills Flats mixes period details with modern amenities, including a chef's kitchen and movie theater. Asking price: $25 million.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In the Beverly Hills Flats, a 92-year-old home has found new life in the 21st century. A dramatic remodel gave every room in the two-story floor plan its own personality, with modern amenities mixing with original details such as dramatic beamed-and-stenciled ceilings, massive fireplaces and arched windows. There’s a movie theater and gym inside. The half-acre grounds add a swimming pool, spa, guesthouse and gazebo with a heated lounge and dining area.

The details

Location: 703 N. Arden Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Asking price: $25 million

Year built: 1929

Living area: 10,740 square feet with five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms on a 0.53-acre lot

Features: Landscaped walkway; wood front door; Juliet balconies; foyer with sweeping staircase; arched doorways; wood-paneled living room; indoor-outdoor dining room; modern kitchen with wood island; rounded breakfast nook; two offices; outdoor lounge with fireplace

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 25 sales, the median price for single-family homes in November was $4.5 million, up 22.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Stephen Shapiro, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 860-8888

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to jack.flemming@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

