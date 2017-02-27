$100-million spec home ups the ante in Beverly Hills

If a street in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills can support a $70-million home sale, why not $100 million? That’s what spec developer Nile Niami intends to find out with his latest off-the-market offering. Set behind gold gates, the 20,500 square feet of luxurious living space includes such amenities as an outfitted car museum, two stocked bars, a filled champagne vault and a more than $2 million collection of contemporary art.

Address: North Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills 90210

Price: $100 million

Built: 2017

Architect: Paul McClean

Lot size: One acre

House size: 20,500 square feet, seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Aventador Spyder, Rolls Royce Dawn, 15-person curved screening room, two swimming pools, 12-foot ceilings, motorized sliding doors, 944-bottle wine display wall, hot and cold plunge pools, beauty salon, all furniture and art included, house concierge for two years

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90210 ZIP Code in December was $6.298 million based on 23 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 60.5% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 858-5474

