Richard Landry-designed mansion in Beverly Park sells for $32 million

A French chateau-inspired mansion designed by architect Richard Landry, who has designed homes for such celebrities as Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady, has sold in Beverly Park for $32 million, the highest publicly recorded sale in the gated community this year, records show.
The buyer is timepiece entrepreneur John Simonian, the founder and owner of luxury watch company Westime, according to sources not authorized to comment publicly on the deal.
The 22,906-square-foot home, built in 2009, is at the heart of a two-plus-acre compound that includes a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a large motor court. Designed for large-scale entertaining, it features large formal areas, a ballroom and a brick wine vault. The movie theater is Moroccan themed.
Other living spaces include a wood-paneled office and a library with a glass-bottom floor that looks into the wine cellar. A sauna and steam room adjoin the indoor pool area. The master suite comprises multiple rooms and opens to a private outdoor terrace.
Formal gardens, water features and ample outdoor living areas fill the grounds.
Aaron Kirman and Neyshia Go of Pacific Union International were the listing agents. Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, represented the buyer.
Beverly Park, developed in the late 1970s by Brian Adler and Elliot Gottfurcht, is known for its large-lot homes and affluent homeowners. Last year, sales in the area included the former home of baseball home run king Barry Bonds, which sold for $26.5 million, and the former home of actress-comedian Reba McEntire, which sold for $25.15 million.
