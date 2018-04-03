Onetime Sunset Strip home of songwriter Bob Crewe for sale at $4.9 million

An offbeat home once owned by noted songwriter and record producer Bob Crewe has come on the market in Hollywood Hills West for $4.898 million.
Built in 1993, the tri-level contemporary rests against the hillside and has views that extend from the cityscape to the ocean. Different shaped windows run up the wide front of the home, which has terrace balconies on each level. A rooftop patio provides another level of outdoor living.
Within more than 5,400 square feet of interior are four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a pearl-white chef's kitchen and an elevator. Sliding glass doors in the dining room open to a garden courtyard.
A freestanding soaking tub and rain shower highlight the master suite, which has space for an office.
Two garages provide space for four vehicles.
The property last changed hands in 2011 for $2.15 million, records show.
Gordon MacGeachy and Denise Moreno of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, hold the listing.
Crewe, who died in 2014 at 83, was known for his work with such groups as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels and Bobby Darin, among others. His scores of memorable songwriting and producer hits include "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Lady Marmalade."
He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: