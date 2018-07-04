‘Crash’ co-writer Bobby Moresco gets his price for renovated Toluca Lake home

Oscar-winning screenwriter Bobby Moresco has sold his Toluca Lake home for $1.75 million, or a couple thousand dollars more than when the property first came up for sale in March, records show.
The touched-up Traditional-style home sits on a quarter-acre of grounds that also include a one-bedroom guesthouse and a brick patio that surrounds a swimming pool. A loggia with a projection screen provides additional space for outdoor living and entertaining.
Built in 1942, the house has 2,641 square feet of living space, wide-plank wood floors and crown molding. Living areas include an open-plan living room and a spacious dining room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.
Of the property’s five bedrooms, two are master suites. One holds a spa-like bathroom with patterned floors and a rain shower tub.
Outside, there are two yards with landscaping, hedges and other greenery.
Scott and Lisa Sorrentino of Rodeo Realty held the listing. Addora Beall of Addora & Company represented the buyer.
Records show Moresco bought the house eleven years ago for $1.095 million.
He co-wrote and directed the film “10th & Wolf,” which starred James Marsden, and picked up an Academy Award for co-writing the script for “Crash” (2004). This year Moresco wrote and directed the action-drama film “Bent,” which features actors Karl Urban, Andy Garcia and Sophia Vergara.