Soap actor Brandon Barash looks to cut a deal for Lake Sherwood home

By
Jun 01, 2018 | 12:35 PM
"General Hospital" actor Brandon Barash has located a buyer for his traditional home in Lake Sherwood. (Realtor.com)

“General Hospital” actor Brandon Barash has located a buyer for his Lake Sherwood home with clinical efficiency.

Barash’s traditional-style house is pending sale less than two weeks after hitting the market for $1.479 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Set in the Meadows community in Lake Sherwood, the home features a bright, open floor plan with hardwood floors and built-ins. A window-lined living room gives way to a kitchen, which is flanked on either side by a dining area and breakfast nook.

The master suite, one of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, opens directly outside, where a landscaped yard outlines a rock-accented pool and covered patio. Upstairs, there’s a loft.

Public records show the actor bought the home in 2006 for $1.5 million, or $21,000 more than the current asking price.

Scott McIntosh of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Barash, a St. Louis native, starred as Johnny Zacchara in “General Hospital” from 2007-16 and has also appeared in “Gilmore Girls,” “The West Wing,” “Bones” and more recently, the Fox series “Lucifer.”

At 14,092 episodes, “General Hospital” is the longest-running soap opera currently in production.

