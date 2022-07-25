‘Hangover’ producer Scott Budnick lists Sherman Oaks farmhouse for $3.55 million

Scott Budnick, the film producer-turned-prison reform advocate, is shopping around his Sherman Oaks farmhouse for $3.55 million.

Budnick produced “The Hangover” and its sequel before founding the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that pushes for criminal justice reform. Records show he shelled out $2.55 million for the home in 2019.

Built four years earlier, the house occupies an unorthodox lot that features two entrances from two streets. A motor court approaches the home from the front, and out back, three one-car garages access the backyard from a different street.

1 / 6 The exterior. (Joel Reis) 2 / 6 The living room. (Joel Reis) 3 / 6 The kitchen. (Joel Reis) 4 / 6 The family room. (Joel Reis) 5 / 6 The bedroom. (Joel Reis) 6 / 6 The backyard. (Joel Reis)

In classic farmhouse style, the house pairs white walls with wide-plank hardwood floors. There’s a two-story living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace and spacious kitchen with a breakfast nook.

Five bedroom suites are spread across two stories: three upstairs and two downstairs. The second-story primary suite adds a sitting room and balcony overlooking the backyard, where an outdoor living room adjoins a swimming pool and spa.

Carrie Berkman Lewis of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

In addition to two “Hangover” movies, Budnick’s other producer credits include “War Dogs” and “Just Mercy.” In 2012, he was named California governor’s volunteer of the year for his advocacy work in prison reform.