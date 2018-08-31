Retired NFL linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo lands a modern build in Brentwood

Former linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo, who went to Pro Bowls as a member of the Bears and Ravens, has purchased a contemporary home in Brentwood for about $4.47 million.
Set on a cul-de-sac, the multi-level house was originally built in the 1970s, but a down-to-the-studs renovation has it looking fit for the modern age. A splash of wood touches up the façade, and in the three-story floor plan, walls of windows pull in views of the surrounding mountains.
Light hardwood lines the open-space floor plan, connecting an indoor-outdoor living room to a dining area, wine closet and marble-covered kitchen. A movie theater, office and game room with a wet bar complete the interior.
Five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms, which include a beamed-ceiling master suite with a private balcony, also lie within more than 4,600 square feet of indoor space.
The home sits on a nearly one-acre lot that has a patio with a fire pit and herb garden. On the other side of the property is a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen that sits adjacent to a swimming pool and spa.
The property listed for $4.585 million in May, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Ayanbadejo, 41, was drafted by the Falcons in 1999, and he joined the Canadian Football League the following year. He returned to the NFL in 2003, and a decade later, capped off his final season by winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.
Udi Aichel of Keller Williams Realty held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Scott McIntosh of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented Ayanbadejo.