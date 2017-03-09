A turnkey Traditional stands tall on a Brentwood cul-de-sac

This newly built Traditional-style house in Brentwood makes use of sliding pocket and French doors to maintain an open flow inside and out. Adding contemporary convenience are a wine cellar, a lavish master suite and a pool area with a spa, sun deck and barbecue. The high-ceiling foyer takes in canyon views.
Address: 12313 12th Helena Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Price: $7.25 million
Built: 2017
Lot size: 10,644 square feet
House size: 5,351 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Features: Family room, rec room, dining area, breakfast area, balcony, dark hardwood floors, two-car garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90049 ZIP Code in January was $2.995 million based on 20 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 38.1% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.
