A turnkey Traditional stands tall on a Brentwood cul-de-sac

This newly built Traditional-style house in Brentwood makes use of sliding pocket and French doors to maintain an open flow inside and out. Adding contemporary convenience are a wine cellar, a lavish master suite and a pool area with a spa, sun deck and barbecue. The high-ceiling foyer takes in canyon views.

Address: 12313 12th Helena Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Price: $7.25 million

The newly built Traditional-style home has a high-ceiling foyer that takes in canyon views. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 10,644 square feet

House size: 5,351 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Family room, rec room, dining area, breakfast area, balcony, dark hardwood floors, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90049 ZIP Code in January was $2.995 million based on 20 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 38.1% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

