Endless Potential Awaiting a Creative Touch
Exquisite traditional home resting on an expansive and almost entirely flat 17,000 SF lot on one of Brentwood’s most prestigious streets. This is an impeccable opportunity for one to reimagine the existing structure into their dream home or immediately build and develop new, saving approx. 1.5 years of carry costs, with tastefully curated RTI plans for a 10,300 sq. ft. home. A new retaining wall was recently completed, expanding the usability and width of the sunny yard while easing the workload for future owners. Endless potential with this one and craving a creative touch! Further information regarding existing RTI plans and the design package can be delivered upon request.
Location: 694 North Tigertail Road, Los Angeles 90049
Asking price: $7,650,000
Year built: 1962
Living area: 4,011 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Currently 4,011 sq. ft.; double-height foyer; family room; kitchen; formal living; dining room; primary bedroom with dual walk-in closets; all main entertainment space is yard-facing
