Caribbean Fantasy in Brentwood Park

A classic example of coastal design that evokes the gentle islands of the Caribbean and Bahamas, this elegant and sophisticated Brentwood Park estate will tug at your heartstrings and completely disarm the most ardent traditionalist. Situated in a tranquil and secure 24,750 sq ft garden oasis with exceptional privacy, it breathes a charismatic architectural style, rich authenticity and a sense of calm. Vaulted ceilings, polished walnut floors, exquisite details and seamless indoor/outdoor living blend in perfect harmony.

Location: 151 North Bristol Avenue, Brentwood 90049

Asking price: $16,995,000

Year built: 1999

Living area: 6,561 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Four beautiful bedrooms, staff wing, stunning kitchen/great room, separate gym and an exceptional primary suite. Multiple fireplaces, rolling lawns, swimmers pool, specimen palms, three-car garage, broad terraces and fragrant gardens.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Bjorn Farrugia, DRE#: 01864250

310.998.7175 / bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622 / drew@drewfenton.com