Horror movie director Bryan Bertino cuts loose from Los Feliz Midcentury

Horror director-producer-writer Bryan Bertino has cut a deal for his Los Feliz home, selling the Midcentury spot for $1.4 million, or $75,000 over the asking price.
Bertino bought the property for $1.03 million in 2009, records show. At that time, he was a year removed from when his directorial debut, “The Strangers,” hit theaters.
Wood accents, clerestory windows and tiered gardens give the front of the 1940s home some curb appeal. Inside, the 1,856-square-foot floor plan feels a bit more modern.
Across two levels, there’s a living room under lofted and beamed ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with Caesarstone countertops, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The floors are a mix of tile, parquet and polished concrete.
In the stylish bathrooms, tubs and sinks are anchored in wood. The third bedroom has its own entrance and can alternatively function as a den.
Sliding glass doors from the master suite open to a fenced backyard that’s half-lawn, half-patio.
Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Barry Gray of Deasy Penner & Partners represented the buyer.
Since 2008, Bertino has worked on seven horror films, including “Mockingbird,” “The Monster” and “Stephanie.” Most recently, the 40-year-old co-wrote “The Strangers: Prey At Night,” the 2018 sequel to his directorial debut.