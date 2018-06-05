Actress Candis Cayne lists updated English country home in Adams Hill for sale

Actress and author Candis Cayne has listed her home in Adams Hills, a hillside neighborhood in southeast Glendale, for sale at $1.285 million.
The three-story English country-style house, built in 1927 and since renovated, features a steep gabled living room, cathedral ceilings, multiple fireplaces and oversized windows.
The updated kitchen, which opens to the dining and breakfast rooms, boasts custom cabinetry and an artistic tile backsplash. Industrial-style steel doors lead from the kitchen to a landscaped patio with a fire pit.
Also within 2,627 square feet of living space is a great room and an office with a wall of built-ins. Including an attached guest apartment, which has a separate living room and kitchenette, there are four bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms.
Records show Cayne bought the house six years ago for $650,000.
Brad Lawrence of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Cayne, 46, made history more than a decade ago for her role on “Dirty Sexy Money,” becoming the first trans actress to play a transsexual on a prime-time television show. Her other credits include the TV shows “The Magicians,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Elementary” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Last year, she published the book “Hi Gorgeous!: Transforming Inner Power into Radiant Beauty.”