Ellen DeGeneres quietly flips a Midcentury gem for $8.8 million

Less than a year after buying a Midcentury home in Beverly Crest for $8.5 million, prolific house-flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have sold the place in an off-market deal for $8.757 million.

The $257,000 profit margin is a bit slimmer than their usual projects. They made $6.3 million flipping a Montecito compound for $33.3 million in 2020, and last year, they earned a quick $4.5 million by selling a Beverly Hills mansion for $47 million.

Tucked away in Hidden Valley Estates, the Midcentury gem has been tied to some notable names over the years. It was built in 1961 by L.A. architect Robert Skinner, and the chic post-and-beam design was later featured in Julius Schulman’s book “Modernism Rediscovered.” In 2021, DeGeneres and de Rossi bought it from talent agent Greg Cavic.

1 / 10 The courtyard entry. (Juwan Li) 2 / 10 The exterior. (Juwan Li) 3 / 10 The hallway. (Juwan Li) 4 / 10 The living room. (Juwan Li) 5 / 10 The kitchen. (Juwan Li) 6 / 10 The family room. (Juwan Li) 7 / 10 The office. (Juwan Li) 8 / 10 The primary bedroom. (Juwan Li) 9 / 10 The patio. (Juwan Li) 10 / 10 The pool. (Juwan Li)

A Midcentury through and through, the single-story home offers a garden courtyard entry, long sky-lit hallways and a handful of living spaces marked by wood and glass. A recent renovation from architect John Bertram and designer Sarah Shetter brought in Douglas fir furniture, terrazzo floors and redwood accents.

Advertisement

The 3,500-square-foot floor plan also holds four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a primary suite with a free-standing fireplace. It opens directly outside, where a dining patio leads to a fire pit, swimming pool and bar.

DeGeneres, 64, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. She’s also hosted the Grammys, the Academy Awards and the NBC game show “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

De Rossi, 49, has appeared on the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcoms “Arrested Development” and “Better Off Ted.” More recently, she played Chairwoman Elizabeth North on the ABC show “Scandal.”