‘General Hospital’ actor Chad Brannon snags Malibu farmhouse with room to ride

Actor-director Chad Brannon of “General Hospital” fame has picked up a French farmhouse-inspired home with a horse corral in Malibu for $3.735 million, records show.
The gated property, which centers on a sprawling single-story home of 2,600 square feet, sits on nearly two acres with a guesthouse, an equipment barn and a horse corral out back.
In the main house, vaulted ceilings top an open-space floor plan that includes a living room, a dining area and kitchen outfitted with granite countertops and a chrome-topped center island. A dual-sided stone fireplace anchors the common area.
The master suite, one of five bedrooms and five bathrooms, features a similarly styled fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling windows pull in views of the backyard – a flat, grassy area complemented by a stone patio.
A gradually sloping stairway descends to the dusty corral and guesthouse, which has hardwood floors and exposed-beam ceilings. Sliding glass doors connect it to a large patio.
The property first hit the market for $3.895 million in June, records show.
Richard Barrett of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Susan Diamond, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.
Brannon has appeared as character Zander Smith in more than 200 episodes of “General Hospital,” a role that won him a Daytime Emmy Award in 2004. The actor’s other television credits include “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Bosch.” He has also done voice work for CBS and the History Channel.