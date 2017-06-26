Chalet-style bliss in Green Valley Lake

Surrounded by mature trees in Green Valley Lake, a quaint resort community in the San Bernardino Mountains, this cozy, chalet-style cabin speaks to a simpler time with its whimsical notes, knotted wood details and midcentury fireplace.
The quarter-acre site, which backs up to the national forest, includes a seasonal stream that cuts through the backyard. It’s also found a stone’s throw away from various trails and Green Valley’s namesake lake.
The details
Location: 33758 Meadow Lane, Green Valley Lake, 92341
Asking price: $325,000
Built: 1942
House size: 1,465 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms
Lot size: 10,730 square feet
Features: Wide front porch/decking; knotted wood and stone finishes; midcentury fireplace; galley-style kitchen; sleeping for up to 10 people; quarter-acre lot with a season stream
About the area: In the 92341 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price in May was $183,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 28.1% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Matt Littell, (626) 755-4428, Podley Properties
