Chalet-style bliss in Green Valley Lake

Surrounded by mature trees in Green Valley Lake, a quaint resort community in the San Bernardino Mountains, this cozy, chalet-style cabin speaks to a simpler time with its whimsical notes, knotted wood details and midcentury fireplace.

The quarter-acre site, which backs up to the national forest, includes a seasonal stream that cuts through the backyard. It’s also found a stone’s throw away from various trails and Green Valley’s namesake lake.

The details

Location: 33758 Meadow Lane, Green Valley Lake, 92341

Asking price: $325,000

Built: 1942

The chalet-style cabin sits on a quarter-acre of grounds in Green Valley Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. (Podley Properties) (Podley Properties)

House size: 1,465 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 10,730 square feet

Features: Wide front porch/decking; knotted wood and stone finishes; midcentury fireplace; galley-style kitchen; sleeping for up to 10 people; quarter-acre lot with a season stream

About the area: In the 92341 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price in May was $183,000, according to CoreLogic. That was a 28.1% increase in price compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Matt Littell, (626) 755-4428, Podley Properties

