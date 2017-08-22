Houston Rockets star Chris Paul relists Bel-Air home he bought from Avril Lavigne

Chris Paul is taking another shot at a sale.
The former L.A. Clippers point guard, who was traded to the Houston Rockets in June, put his Bel-Air mansion back on the market at $9.249 million. The 12,184-square-foot house had been listed as pending in July with an asking price of $10.25 million, but recently returned to active status in the Multiple Listing Service.
Paul, a nine-time all-star, scored the estate five years ago from singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne for $8.495 million.
The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom Mediterranean estate sits on two acres in Bel-Air Crest.
Renovated during Paul’s ownership, the home features a two-story foyer with hardwood floors and white gallery walls.
Highlights include a 12-seat theatre, a wine cellar, a billiards room and a sauna, with an elevator providing service to both floors. The chef’s kitchen features dark cabinetry and marble countertops, and a subterranean ten-car garage sits below.
The master bedroom features its own fireplace and kitchenette, and a private balcony overlooks the pool. Spacious, rolling lawns extend into views of the canyon beyond.
Ikem Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates holds the listing.
Chris Paul, 32, averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 assists for the Clippers last season. The point guard was part of a blockbuster trade over the summer that sent him to Houston in exchange for seven players and a first-round pick.
