Katy Perry completes $18-million deal for developer Cody Leibel's Beverly Crest home

Cody Leibel, developer and heir to a Canadian construction fortune, has sold his home in Beverly Crest for $17.995 million in a deal completed off-market. The buyer, per sources not authorized to comment on the deal, is singer-songwriter Katy Perry.

The two-story traditional, built in 1959 and since updated, is reached by a quarter-mile-long driveway that ends at a circular motor court. Mature trees and swaths of lawn accompany the home on the acre-plus site, which abuts the Franklin Canyon conservancy. The grounds have an infinity-edge swimming pool.

The acre-plus estate in Beverly Crest features an infinity-edge pool and scenic views of Franklin Canyon. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The roughly 5,500-square-foot house includes a formal entry, a library/den, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Picture windows in the eat-in kitchen take in the grounds. There are fireplaces in the library, living room and master bedroom.

The house last changed hands a decade ago for $9.205 million, property records show. Rob Schiller, director of such TV shows as “The King of Queens,” is among the former owners.

Leibel, the son of construction magnate Lorne Leibel, is a record label owner turned high-end developer. Among his projects was a Paul McClean-designed spec house in the Bird Streets neighborhood that sold last year for $20 million, one of the priciest transactions historically for the area.

Perry, 32, is set to release her fifth studio album, “Witness,” this year. Her previous albums include "One of the Boys" (2008) and "Teenage Dream" (2010), which had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

