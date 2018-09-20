Retired NFL running back Corey Dillon hands off Calabasas digs

Corey Dillon is taking the money and running. The retired tailback, who split time with the Bengals and Patriots during a 10-year NFL career, has sold his Calabasas home for $1.925 million.
It’s the end of a long journey for the Mediterranean estate, which hit the market last year for $2.25 million and was reduced in price in April by $300,000, records show.
The property sits in a gated community at the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountain Conservancy zone and offers five bedrooms and six bathrooms across 5,024 square feet. A two-story foyer with a wrought-iron staircase kicks off the interior.
Past that, hardwood floors unite a formal dining room with a formal living room. Things get more casual further in, where a stone-wall great room connects to a kitchen with a sunny breakfast nook.
Highlights upstairs are the loft and the master suite, which features a balcony and a bathroom with a fireplace.
The backyard is a bit more amenity-minded. There’s a yard with a playground, a swimming pool with a waterfall, a tiki bar, a putting green and half of a sports court.
Tomer Fridman of Compass and Kathy Bernal of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Alex Duk of Harcourts Prime Properties represented the buyer.
Dillon, 43, is one of 31 NFL players to rush for more than 10,000 yards; his total of 11,241 is good for 20th most in league history. He was named to four Pro Bowls and picked up a Super Bowl championship with the Patriots in 2005.