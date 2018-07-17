Former Padres hurler Cory Luebke serves up La Jolla home for $2.2 million

He retired last year, but MLB pitcher Cory Luebke is keeping busy in San Diego. The 33-year-old lefty has offered up his La Jolla property for $2.2 million.
Luebke, who spent time with the Padres and Pirates during his injury-shortened career, bought the home six years ago for $1.299 million, records show.
Built in the ’50s, the two-story estate sits a mile or so from the beach. Folding windows and doors bring the outdoors into the airy floor plan, which holds four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,600 square feet.
The main level, anchored by a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, holds a living room, dining area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and bar. Windows in the common areas and master suite take in ocean views.
Out back, a pair of patios are separated by a stone-and-grass yard. A stone patio and loggia are found in front.
Rachel Kaiser of Canter Brokerage holds the listing.
Luebke was selected by the Padres in the supplemental first round of the 2007 MLB Draft and made his debut with the club three years later. In addition, he helped the U.S. National Team win the Baseball World Cup in 2009, striking out seven in the championship game against Cuba.