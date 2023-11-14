San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at age 63
The San Diego Padres announced Tuesday that owner Pete Seidler, known for big spending and passionate support of the franchise, has died. He was 63.
“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” Padres chief executive Erik Greupner said in a statement released by the team. “Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family.
“He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”
Peter Seidler isn’t afraid to spend money to make the San Diego Padres a World Series contender, even as some other owners question his strategy.
The Padres will open the home plate gate at Petco Park beginning Tuesday afternoon for those who wish to gather to pay their respects. Free parking will be available at the stadium’s tailgate lot.
