David Arquette’s historic Windsor Square Craftsman fetches $8.3 million

Actor and producer David Arquette has sold his historic Craftsman home in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles for $8.342 million.
Built in 1909, the Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument is named for its original owner, lawyer and former dean of the California Bar Henry O’Melveny. It originally was constructed on Wilshire Boulevard in what is now Koreatown and moved to its current spot on three-quarters of an acre in 1930 by the O’Melveny family.
The residence, designed by Sumner Hunt of Hunt, Eager & Burns, has been meticulously restored and features handcrafted mahogany doors, painted and beamed ceilings and six wood-burning fireplaces.
Beyond the wood-paneled foyer, common spaces include a formal living room, a dining room, a den, a family room and a wet bar. The kitchen centers on a wide marble-topped island. A game/recreation room resides on the third floor.
There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms within 9,708 square feet of living space.
Outdoors, landscaped grounds include a meditation pond and a swimming pool. A large outdoor fireplace sits near the pool area.
Arquette bought the house in 2014 for $7.15 million, records show.
Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, was the listing agent. Wesley Earley of John Aaroe Group represented the buyer.
The 45-year-old Arquette is known for film roles in “Eight Legged Freaks (2002), “Never Been Kissed” (1999) and the “Scream” franchise. As a producer, he has credits that include the shows “Cougar Town” and “Celebrity Name Game.”
