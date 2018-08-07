‘JAG’ stars reload custom Brentwood villa at a new price

“JAG” stars David James Elliot and Nanci Chambers are offering up their Brentwood mansion once more for $7.949 million. That’s nearly $2 million less than the price placed on the property when it was previously listed for sale in 2014, records show.
Built in 2007, the Spanish villa-style house sits on a double lot of about three-quarters of an acre. Arches are a prominent feature throughout the two-story floor plan, from the doorways to the master bathroom shower entry to the oversized windows that take in views of the grounds.
Other details include 100-year-old beams, wide-plank wood floors and splashes of tile in the foyer and kitchen.
The 7,957 square feet of living space also includes four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a gym, a library, an office, theater and a recording studio. The second-floor master suite has balcony with views of surrounding treetops and canyons beyond.
Arched French doors lead outside, where the Tuscan-vibe backyard features a pizza oven, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool and spa. A guest cabana sits adjacent to the pool area.
Mark Andrew Smith of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Elliot, 57, was the main character in the legal drama show “JAG,” which ran from 1995 to 2005. Chambers, 54, also appeared in 40 episodes. The pair married in 1992.