Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard snap up a 1920s classic in Laughlin Park

Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have bought a pedigree home in Los Feliz for $4.3 million, according to sources not authorized to comment on the deal.

The English Revival-style home in the Laughlin Park area sits behind private gates on nearly an acre of park-like grounds. The lot is among the largest in the enclave, second only to the Cecil B. DeMille estate, which sold to Angelina Jolie earlier this year for $24.5 million.

Built in 1922, the roughly 4,050-square-foot house has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Rooms include a formal living room, dining room, library/den, updated kitchen and a breakfast room. French doors and picture windows take in gardens and grounds, which include a swimming pool and a carriage house/garage.

The English Revival-style estate, designed by Arthur R. Kelly and built in 1922, sits on more than three quarters of an acre in gated Laughlin Park. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

The three-story home was designed by noted architect Arthur R. Kelly, whose works include the Playboy Mansion and the Frost-Tufts House. It previously changed hands in February for $3.225 million and, before that, in 2000 for $2.1 million, records show.

Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach of Deasy/Penner & Partners were the listing agents, according to marketing materials.

Bell, 37, is known for her role on the television series “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars” and as the voice of Princess Anna in the Disney film “Frozen” (2013). Her other film credits include “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), “Couples Retreat” (2009) and “Bad Moms (2016).

Shepard, 42, has film credits that include “Without a Paddle” (2004) and “Employee of the Month” (2006). He wrote, directed and starred in this year’s film comedy “CHiPs.”

