Lloyd Wright-designed De Jonghe Residence sells for $2.4 million

The Hollywood Hills West home that noted architect Lloyd Wright designed for actor Daniel De Jonghe has sold for $2.375 million.

Modeled after a building designed by his more famous father, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West in Arizona, the two-bedroom home mixes stone, wood and glass into the ridge’s rocky landscape.

Set on a ridge-top in Hollywood Hills West, the 2,100-square-foot house is a shining example of Wright’s “integrated landscape” style, which blends indoor and outdoor elements.

The 1949 home’s interior spaces stretch through decked terraces and expansive windows. Jutted wood planks loom over the pavilion, and a massive stone fireplace counteracts the concrete slab floor in the living room.

The Hollywood Hills home, built in 1949, was designed by architect Lloyd Wright for actor Daniel De Jonghe. (Cameron Carothers) (Cameron Carothers)

Tight geometric shapes dot the living areas, the highlight of which is a triangular marble-and-wood island in the kitchen.

The residence also underwent renovations from architect John Powell, who’s known for restoring midcentury architecture.

Stephen Skuris of Crosby Doe Associates held the listing. Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Born under the long shadow of his father, Wright made a name for himself by designing homes that integrated into their landscapes with bold forms and unusual colors. He’s known for designing the Wayfarer’s Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes and the first two shells of the Hollywood Bowl.

