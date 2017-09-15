Former Laker Derek Fisher scores a $6-million home sale in Hidden Hills

Derek Fisher, the former Lakers point guard and five-time NBA champion, has sold his home in gated Hidden Hills for $5.95 million.

The Traditional-style estate, built in 2007 and customized during Fisher’s ownership, features such personal touches as Venetian plaster walls and hickory wood floors. Modern chandeliers create visual interest in the two-story foyer and living and dining rooms.

A wood-paneled den, executive office, screening room, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms also lie within more than 9,400 square feet of living space. An over-the-top kitchen large enough for a pickup game is equipped with two islands, marble countertops and warming and cooling drawers. An elevator services both floors.

The Traditional-style home sits on more than an acre in gated Hidden Hills with a custom pool, an outdoor fireplace and equestrian facilities. (Jeff Elson) (Jeff Elson)

French doors open to a flagstone patio that surrounds the swimming pool and spa. A guesthouse, outdoor fireplace, lawns and formal landscaping fill out the backyard. Elsewhere on the acre-plus property is a two-stall barn.

Kofi Nartey of Compass and Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. were the listing agents. Nartey represented the buyer in the sale.

Fisher, 43, paired with Kobe Bryant in the Lakers backcourt on multiple championship teams coached by Phil Jackson. After retiring in 2014, the former point guard reunited with Jackson, then the president of the Knicks, when he was named head coach of New York franchise. He was let go from his position last year.

He bought the house in 2009 for $5.5 million, The Times previously reported.

