Cahuenga Pass home built for Disney artists gets a Hollywood ending

Actor Graham Phillips of “The Good Wife” fame has bought a home in Studio City for $1.6 million.

Designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris and built in 1939, the wood-clad residence is named for its original owners Mary and Lee Blair. Mary Blair was an animator and concept artist for Walt Disney Co. and worked on Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” attraction. Lee Blair, a watercolorist and animator, worked on the films “Pinocchio,” “Fantasia” and “Saludos Amigos.”

Set up from the street, among mature trees and landscaping, the multilevel house has picture windows and bi-folding doors that take in the leafy setting. Its 1,245 square feet includes an open living room with a brick fireplace, an updated kitchen, two bedrooms and one bathroom. A wine cellar sits off the front entry.

The Mary and Lee Blair Residence and Studio, built in the late 1930s, is a prime example of the work of architect Harwell Hamilton Harris. (Teague Hunziker) (Teague Hunziker)

A stairway leads up to the artist’s former studio. Terraces and a rooftop patio create additional living space outside, and a funicular helps navigate the steep lot.

The property previously sold a year ago for $1.5 million, records show. It had been listed for $1.6 million.

Phillips, 24, has film credits that include “Evan Almighty” (2007), “Goats” (2011) and “Staten Island Summer” (2015). He will have a recurring role in the upcoming season of CW’s “Riverdale.”

Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Robert Walters and Brandon Welsh of Leland Properties represented the buyer, according to the MLS.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former Laker Derek Fisher seeks $6.2 million for customized Hidden Hills home

Hyperloop One executive shatters price record in La Cañada Flintridge

Former Encino home of Smokey Robinson seeks $8.75 million after renovation

Neighborhood Spotlight: Close-knit Leimert Park is primed to be well-connected again