Cahuenga Pass home built for Disney artists gets a Hollywood ending

Actor Graham Phillips of “The Good Wife” fame has bought a home in Studio City for $1.6 million.
Designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris and built in 1939, the wood-clad residence is named for its original owners Mary and Lee Blair. Mary Blair was an animator and concept artist for Walt Disney Co. and worked on Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” attraction. Lee Blair, a watercolorist and animator, worked on the films “Pinocchio,” “Fantasia” and “Saludos Amigos.”
Set up from the street, among mature trees and landscaping, the multilevel house has picture windows and bi-folding doors that take in the leafy setting. Its 1,245 square feet includes an open living room with a brick fireplace, an updated kitchen, two bedrooms and one bathroom. A wine cellar sits off the front entry.
A stairway leads up to the artist’s former studio. Terraces and a rooftop patio create additional living space outside, and a funicular helps navigate the steep lot.
The property previously sold a year ago for $1.5 million, records show. It had been listed for $1.6 million.
Phillips, 24, has film credits that include “Evan Almighty” (2007), “Goats” (2011) and “Staten Island Summer” (2015). He will have a recurring role in the upcoming season of CW’s “Riverdale.”
Heidi Lake of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Robert Walters and Brandon Welsh of Leland Properties represented the buyer, according to the MLS.
