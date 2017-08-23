Don Rickles’ Malibu estate fetches $6.5 million

The Malibu estate that was home to late comedian Don Rickles for more than a decade has sold for $6.5 million. The buyer was Donato Errico, founder of upscale health-club chain Equinox, public records show.

A traditional-style home, a tennis court and a swimming pool comprise the 1-plus-acre estate, which sits behind gates in the Point Dume area. “Deeded rights to Little Dume Beach” were included with the property, according to the listing.

Built in 1968, the two-story house has more than 3,400 square feet of living space that includes a living room with a fireplace, a family/media room, an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The dining room, which has an ocean view, opens to an eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and an island.

The traditional-style home sits on more than an acre in Malibu's Point Dume area with a swimming pool and a tennis court. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Various sitting areas, statuaries, gardens and mature trees fill out the grounds.

The property came to market in December for $7.995 million.

Chris Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential represented both the buyer and the seller, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Rickles, who died in April at 90, was known as the king of insult comedians. The stand-up comic and actor gained fame for his aggressive style of humor on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and later enjoyed a long career as a Las Vegas headliner. His film credits include “Casino” and the “Toy Story” movies.

He bought the home in 2004 for $3.3 million, records show.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Jay-Z and Beyoncé land a $52.8-million mortgage for Bel-Air mansion

Houston Rockets star Chris Paul relists Bel-Air home he bought from Avril Lavigne

Model Erin Wasson sells bohemian retreat in Venice for $3.15 million

Cahuenga Pass home built for Disney artists gets a Hollywood ending