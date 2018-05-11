Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray asks $5 million for Santa Clarita stunner

You could fit three baseball fields on the property that MLB Hall of Famer Eddie Murray just listed in Sand Canyon.
On the market for $4.999 million, the eight-acre grounds center on a contemporary estate with more than 13,000 square feet of interiors. A circular motor court fronts the home, leading to a two-story foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows.
Cherry wood finishes are used in the kitchen, living room and billiards room, which has a wall of built-ins and a wet bar. Other highlights include a great room with an aquarium, an arcade room and a 750-bottle wine cellar.
A marble fireplace anchors the master suite, one of six bedrooms. The granite-clad bathroom features a step-up tub.
Upper-level balconies survey the backyard, where patios surround a pool, spa and sports court.
Marty and Jackie Kovacs of Kellar-Davis Inc. hold the listing.
Murray, 62, spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, where he racked up seven of his eight All-Star appearances and won a World Series title in 1983. A member of the 3,000-hit club, Murray was elected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2003.
