Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray asks $5 million for Santa Clarita stunner

By
May 11, 2018 | 11:15 AM
MLB great Eddie Murray is asking $5 million for his massive home in Sand Canyon. (Realtor.com)

You could fit three baseball fields on the property that MLB Hall of Famer Eddie Murray just listed in Sand Canyon.

On the market for $4.999 million, the eight-acre grounds center on a contemporary estate with more than 13,000 square feet of interiors. A circular motor court fronts the home, leading to a two-story foyer with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Cherry wood finishes are used in the kitchen, living room and billiards room, which has a wall of built-ins and a wet bar. Other highlights include a great room with an aquarium, an arcade room and a 750-bottle wine cellar.

A marble fireplace anchors the master suite, one of six bedrooms. The granite-clad bathroom features a step-up tub.

Upper-level balconies survey the backyard, where patios surround a pool, spa and sports court.

Marty and Jackie Kovacs of Kellar-Davis Inc. hold the listing.

Murray, 62, spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, where he racked up seven of his eight All-Star appearances and won a World Series title in 1983. A member of the 3,000-hit club, Murray was elected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2003.

