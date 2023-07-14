Shohei Ohtani may be traded soon. What have teams landed for stars with expiring deals?

What would the Angels receive if they decided to trade two-way star Shohei Ohtani? Teams that previously dealt stars typically received at least four to five players in return.

It’s unlikely that the Angels will trade Shohei Ohtani before this year’s deadline, regardless of whether they are still in the playoff hunt.

He entered the second half with the most home runs in baseball (32) and the highest on-base-plus-slugging rate (1.050). On the mound, he had MLB’s lowest opponents’ batting average (.189) and was tied for the fourth-most strikeouts (132).

Those numbers are among the reasons he’s the most coveted player in recent memory and mean it’s possible the Angels could hear an offer that inspires them change course and make a deal.

What kind of haul could the Angels get if they trade him? Here’s what three teams received when they traded stars during their walk years, with the Angels expected to get more if they make a move:

Orioles trade Manny Machado to Dodgers

Manny Machado, top left, celebrates with his Dodgers teammates after the team’s 2018 National League Championship Series win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers sent five prospects to Baltimore for Machado in 2018, with some describing it as a blockbuster deal.

The Dodgers front office said the All-Star infielder was their high-priority trade target to help get them a ring.

“We viewed Manny Machado as a big difference maker, and potentially the biggest difference maker who was going to be available going into this trade deadline,” then-Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi told The Times.

At the time, Machado had a career-best .963 OPS with 24 home runs, 21 doubles and 65 RBIs.

In exchange, the Orioles got outfielder Yusniel Díaz, ranked the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect by Baseball America at the time; right-handed pitcher Dean Kremer; infielder Rylan Bannon; right-handed reliever Zach Pop; and infielder Breyvic Valera.

Machado and the Dodgers made it to the World Series and lost to the Boston Red Sox. Machado went into free agency and signed a 10-year, $300-million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Díaz made his MLB debut last season and is now back in the Dodgers organization. Kremer debuted during the 2020 season and is still in the Orioles organization. Bannon went back to the Dodgers last season but was designated for assignment and now is in the Houston Astros organization. Breyvic changed teams a few times after being traded again and later claimed off waivers. He has not played for an MLB team or minor league affiliate since 2021. Pop also moved around and is now in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Cleveland trades CC Sabathia to Brewers

Cleveland starting pitcher CC Sabathia delivers against the Angels in June 2004. (John Hayes / Associated Press)

Milwaukee sent four prospects to Cleveland for Sabathia in 2008.

The 2007 American League Cy Young winner said he had a feeling he would be traded at the deadline, shortly before he would be eligible for free agency.

“Once we came to the conclusion that we weren’t going to get anything done, I figured they were going to trade me,” Sabathia told Sports Illustrated years later.

At the time, Sabathia had a 3.83 earned-run average with a .252 opponents’ batting average, three complete games and 123 strikeouts.

In exchange, Cleveland received first baseman Matt LaPorta, left-handed pitcher Zach Jackson, right-handed pitcher Rob Bryson and a player to be named later who became Michael Brantley.

Sabathia and the Brewers made it to the National League Division Series, which they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. Sabathia went into free agency and signed with the New York Yankees, with whom he won a World Series in 2009.

Brantley has been in the big leagues for 14 seasons, 10 with Cleveland and four with the Astros. He got three All-Star nods and a Silver Slugger award with Cleveland, and two more All-Star selections and a World Series ring with the Astros.

LaPorta remained with Cleveland, mostly in the majors, until the end of 2013, then signed with the Orioles before his career fizzled out. Jackson bounced around, last playing with the Washington Nationals in 2014. Bryson floated around various minor league teams until 2016.

Braves trade Mark Teixeira to Angels

Atlanta Braves first baseman Mark Teixeira fields a ground ball against the Cincinnati Reds in August 2007. (Al Behrman / Associated Press)

The Angels sent first baseman Casey Kotchman and pitching prospect Stephen Marek to Atlanta for Teixeira in 2008.

The switch-hitting first baseman had a .902 OPS, 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 78 RBIs at the time.

Teixeira and the Angels made it to the ALDS, losing to the Red Sox. The Angels tried to keep Teixiera but later rescinded their offer. Teixeira signed with the Yankees for $180 million and won a World Series with them in 2009.

The Angels received a first-round draft pick and a first-round compensation pick in the 2009 draft. They used the picks to select Mike Trout and Randal Grichuk.

Trout remained loyal to the Angels while becoming one of the top players in baseball. Grichuk was traded to St. Louis, where he broke into the majors, in 2013 and has hit 179 homers in 10 seasons. The outfielder now plays for the Colorado Rockies.

Kotchman played for six teams in five years after being traded. Marek floated around the minors until 2012.