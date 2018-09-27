Ellen DeGeneres bags an Old Hollywood trophy in Beverly Hills for $15 million

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi have bought a Beverly Hills home steeped in Old Hollywood glamour for $15 million, The Times has confirmed.
The Hollywood Regency-style home, designed by architect-to-the-stars John Elgin Woolf and built in 1962, was the longtime home of late actress and philanthropist Marjorie Lord. Lord was best known for her role as wife to Danny Thomas’ character in “Make Room for Daddy” as well as the spinoff “Make Room for Granddaddy.”
After Lord’s death in 2015, the property came up for sale in 2016 and sold for $8.3 million. It has since been restored by Los Angeles-based design firm Marmol Radziner.
Now polished to a fine sheen, the single-story house boasts scaled formal rooms, web-patterned wood ceilings and original Pullman entry doors. A circular foyer sits beyond the entry. Floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every room take in city-to-ocean views.
The 5,100 square feet of living space also holds a reimagined kitchen with a skylight-topped island, a breakfast nook, a family room and a den/office.
The curving design of the house encapsulates private courtyards for each of the five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. In the master suite, the lavish bathroom opens to both a courtyard and a pool deck.
A covered patio lined with columns, a built-in barbecue and a small swimming pool with a spa make up the grounds.
Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyers.
DeGeneres, 60, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Last year she co-created and produced the show “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.
De Rossi, 45, has television credits that include the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcom “Arrested Development.”