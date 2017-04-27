Old world trappings meet the modern lifestyle in Encino

Double-barrel vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and arched doorways give this three-house compound in Encino an old world vibe. The Spanish Revival-style residences and pool casita combine for more than 10,000 square feet of separate yet cohesive living space. The 1.5-acre property takes in expansive city and mountain views.

Address: 16780 Oak View Drive, Encino, CA 91436

Price: $8.5 million

The Encino compound includes three separate houses. (Brian Thomas Jones) (Brian Thomas Jones)

Built: 2014

Lot size: 65,350 square feet

House size: More than 10,100 square feet, seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: 6,000-square-foot main house, 3,000-square-foot guest house, 900-square-foot staff apartment, 447-square foot pool house, circular motorcourt

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91436 ZIP Code in February was $1.883 million based on nine sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 28.5% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Mark Rutstein, (310) 200-2524, and Horacio LeDon, (310) 500-3922, both with Partners Trust

