Introducing 532 Spoleto Drive, a stunning residence nestled in the Lower Riviera. As you enter, you are greeted by a grand foyer with soaring ceilings and wainscoting, creating an immediate sense of sophistication. The open-concept layout seamlessly connects the living spaces, fostering an ideal flow for both entertaining and everyday living. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring top-of-the-line Miele appliances, custom cabinetry, and a generous island with bar seating. The spacious living room is bathed in natural light, courtesy of the three large sets of French doors.

Location: 532 Spoleto Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $16,995,000

Living area: 10,568 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Unwind by the fireplace or step outside to the expansive backyard, where you can bask in the California sun or dip in the pool. The primary suite is a true retreat, boasting a private balcony, fireplace, and a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Anthony Bundak, DRE#: 02089655

310.486.4444 / anthonybundak@gmail.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Tyler Convery, DRE#: 01987795

708.308.7987 / tyler@carolwoodlp.com